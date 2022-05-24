TOV Coffee has it’s own spin on Egyptian coffee

PORTLAND, Ore (KPTV) – Joseph Nazir, owner of TOV Coffee, not only loves sharing his culture’s coffee with the Rose City, he also likes to use his engineering background to make the perfect cup for each person who visits the bus! The coffee shop is hard to miss — a double decker bus in the Hawthrone district in Southeast Portland. FOX12′s Ayo Elise talks with the owner to find out what makes TOV coffee so good.

