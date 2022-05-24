Advertisement

TOV Coffee has it’s own spin on Egyptian coffee

By Ayo Elise
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 9:05 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore (KPTV) – Joseph Nazir, owner of TOV Coffee, not only loves sharing his culture’s coffee with the Rose City, he also likes to use his engineering background to make the perfect cup for each person who visits the bus! The coffee shop is hard to miss — a double decker bus in the Hawthrone district in Southeast Portland. FOX12′s Ayo Elise talks with the owner to find out what makes TOV coffee so good.

Check them out online here.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Classroom of the month
Classroom of the month: Happy Valley Elementary
Champagne Poetry's soufflé pancakes
New patisserie Champagne Poetry is open for business in SE Portland
Champagne Poetry's soufflé pancakes
New patisserie in Portland serves up French-Asian fusion
Portland Comic Matt Braunger Returns To Give The Rose City A Good Laugh
Portland Comic Matt Braunger Returns To Give The Rose City A Good Laugh