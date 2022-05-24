Warmer & Sunnier Wednesday

As expected, the marine layer kept skies cloudy today, keeping temperatures a little more mild. The clouds continue through the night, and we should have very mild overnight lows in the mid 50s.

Tomorrow morning should start more cloudy like today, then we will see clouds gradually clearing through the day. High clouds will stick around, though, leading to more filtered sunshine through the afternoon. Tomorrow should be much warmer, with highs in the mid to upper 70s. We still have the potential to reach our warmest day of the year! Thursday is when we begin to see a change, with showers arriving by Thursday evening.

The workweek will end with cooler temperatures and light showers. The weekend will continue to see temperatures dropping into the low to mid 60s and we will see wet and breezy conditions Saturday with showers lingering Sunday.

For your Memorial Day, it looks like things could be drying out, but the chance for showers remains. By Tuesday, temperatures should be warming up and we should be mostly dry.

