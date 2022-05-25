2-alarm fire in Hazel Dell destroys several businesses
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 7:33 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZEL DELL, Wash. (KPTV) - A two-alarm fire in Hazel Dell destroyed a building housing several business early Wednesday morning, including a carpet and flooring company.
The Clark County Fire responded to the fire just before 3 a.m. and were able to get the fire under control by 5 a.m.
No one was injured in the fire. The Fire Marshal will start investigating the cause once the building is safe to enter.
