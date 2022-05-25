2-alarm fire in Hazel Dell destroys several businesses

HAZEL DELL, Wash. (KPTV) - A two-alarm fire in Hazel Dell destroyed a building housing several business early Wednesday morning, including a carpet and flooring company.

The Clark County Fire responded to the fire just before 3 a.m. and were able to get the fire under control by 5 a.m.

No one was injured in the fire. The Fire Marshal will start investigating the cause once the building is safe to enter.

