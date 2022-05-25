Deliberations start in Crampton-Brophy trial

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Nearly four years to the day Daniel Brophy was shot and killed at the Oregon Culinary Institute, a jury is now deciding whether or not his wife, romance novelist, Nancy Crampton-Brophy, pulled the trigger.

Seven weeks of trial ended with an hour rebuttal from the prosecution. Lead prosecutor, Shawn Overstreet, made one last effort to convince the jury 71-year-old Brophy is guilty of murder. He painted the defense’s case as one full of lies and red herrings.

“None of this makes,” Overstreet said. “If you’re trying to make sense of this in your head and you’re going I don’t get it, I can’t fathom these stories because they’re all designed to make you confused because defense is hoping your confusion somehow equals reasonable doubts and I can assure, confusion is not reasonable doubt.”

Overstreet reminded the jury of, what he describes as, a jumbled alibi. He gave the example when Brophy was being cross examined by the prosecution and she admitted to be driving in the same area as the Oregon Culinary Institute, during the same time Dan was shot and killed. But she claims she doesn’t remember being behind the wheel.

“What they’re not really acknowledging that Nancy was turning off of 17th avenue onto Jefferson,” Overstreet said. “Apparently they’re not listening to their own defendants testimony. That’s exactly what she said. She said that was me turning off 17th onto Jefferson.”

He also went back through Brophy’s claims that the last time she saw her husband was early that morning when he was addressing a leaking sink. Once again, telling the jury her alibi didn’t line up.

“The reality is the last time Nancy saw Dan was when she stood over him and then looked him in his eyes as he’s breathing in his last bit of life, paralyzed, and injured,” Overstreet said. “He wasn’t dead yet. So she looked into his eyes and pulled that trigger one last time. That’s the last time she saw him.”

Overstreet then went into detail about why the theory of an unhoused man, following Dan into OCI, shooting and killing him, was false. He said it would be impossible for a man, who didn’t know Dan, to navigate the interior layout of OCI that he didn’t know, all in a six minute time frame from when the school’s alarm was disabled to when the first student showed up for class.

“Defense wants you to believe that there was a homeless problem, when witness after witness basically said there wasn’t,” Overstreet said.

He ended his rebuttal by reminding the jury that Brophy said on the stand anyone is capable of murder. Now it’s up to the jury to decide if she too is capable.

“Nancy is guilty of murdering her husband and it is up to you to deliver the justice for Chef Dan Brophy and the rest of the Brophy family,” Overstreet said. “I’m asking you to return the verdict of guilty.”

