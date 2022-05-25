Family of Daniel Brophy says justice has been served

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Several weeks of trial came to an end Wednesday with a 12 person jury finding 71-year-old Nancy Crampton Brophy of shooting and killing her husband in 2018.

Nancy stood emotionless as a Multnomah County Circuit Court judge read her the jury’s verdict. More than a day of deliberation found Nancy guilty in second degree murder. Her husband, Dan, just arrived to work the morning of June 2, 2018 when Nancy shot him twice in the chest. Prosecutors said she used a six minute window between the time the Oregon Culinary Institute alarm was disabled and when the first student showed up for class, to kill Dan. His mother, Karen Brophy, sat trough the nearly two month long trial.

“We’re very, very thankful that everything turned out the way it did,” Karen said.

She sat through all the evidence, all the witness testimony and all the arguments about Nancy’s involvement in her son’s murder. When it came to Nancy’s testimony, she didn’t watch, but she did listen.

“I had a struggle believing Nancy,” Karen said. “She was our daughter in-law for a long time and then when she was arrested that was a big surprise until we found out she hasn’t been truthful with us either.”

Nancy’s defense lawyer, Lisa Maxfield, told reporters outside the courtroom that they were hoping for a different outcome and they are planning to appeal. But she said she does respect the jury’s decision and appreciates their hard work over such a long trial.

Senior Deputy District Attorney, Shawn Overstreet, the lead prosecutor in the trial, sent FOX 12 this statement:

“I applaud the thoughtfulness, compassion, and patience of the jury during what was a strenuous eight-week trial that included an array of expert witnesses, witnesses who were there the day Daniel Brophy lost his life, individuals who knew the Brophy’s, and the defendant herself. I believe their verdict served the interest of justice today.”

When the verdict hit the ears of Nancy and the rest of the courtroom, there was a small gasp, and then family members of hers started to cry. Dan’s family was relieved justice was served.

“That was our prayer,” Karen said. “We had a lot of people praying for this trial all over the country. I’m a big believer in prayer and I’m very, very thankful.”

Under Measure 11 in Oregon, anyone convicted of murder has a minimum sentence of 25 years in prison. Nancy’s sentencing will be Monday, June 13 at 9 a.m.

