Fox 12 Investigations: Operation Profit

The FOX 12 Investigators dive into a little-known set-up in the medical world. One that critics say has led to unnecessary surgeries. Physician-owned distributorships is a practice that can be so hidden that hospitals don’t even realize they’re paying doctors, not just to operate, but for their own equipment. For Fox 12, Lee Zurik dives into Operation Profit.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.