Local psychologist gives advice on how to talk to your kids about school shootings

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Local Psychologist Dr. Deana Julka shared some advice on how to talk to children about the tragic shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday.

Julka told FOX 12 that parents should limit their kids’ time on social media and reiterate that they are safe in their home. She said tragic incidents like what happened in Uvalde also give parents the opportunity to listen to their kids.

This is not the time to dismiss what happened or sugarcoat it. Julka suggests parents address it head-on and for what it is – a horrific tragedy. She said to correct any misinformation your child may have about what happened in Uvalde, and again, be truthful of them. For many children, this is not the first time they have heard the news of a mass shooting.

Adults and parents are impacted by news of this tragedy too. Julka said it is important to take care of yourself. Exercise, practice self-care and keep a schedule, along with your kids.

Many educators are understandably triggered by what happened in Uvalde as well.

“It is a reality of our lives, and it is happening over and over and this is not an isolated incident that you see once every five years that’s not the case especially in our country,” said Gwen Sullivan, VP of Portland Association of Teachers

“What would I do? That’s the first thing, it’s like where would I hide my students?” she said. “We have drills where we black out the wall we make sure that our door is locked but you know. When this happens, we go through that whole process again but in a bigger and darker way.”

Parents, if your kid is on social media, Dr. Julka said not to wait for your kids to bring the tragedy up as they most likely have already seen what happened in Uvalde. Parents should bring it up as it is a big opportunity to build trust with your child.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.