Portland police arrest suspect in biased crime against immigrant and refugee organization

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Portland Police Bureau, along with the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, have arrested a man in connection to an April biased crime at a Northeast Portland community center.

Jarl Judson Rockhill, 35, of West Linn, was arrested during a traffic stop in Clackamas County early Wednesday. Officers arrested Rockhill in suspicion of placing neo-Nazi propaganda on the fence of the Immigrant and Refugee Community Organization (IRCO), a Portland-based community organization that assists refugees and immigrants during the morning of April 24.

Surveillance footage captured during the time, showed the suspect and the suspects vehicle.

Following his arrest, officers obtained a search warrant for Rockhill’s vehicle and home where evidence linking Rockhill to the crime was found alongside numerous rifles, handguns, and “related items.”

“We have seen the effects of hate and intolerance and the violence it can lead to,” said PPB Chief Chuck Lovell. “We work regularly with IRCO and continue to build relationships so that our immigrant community can trust police and reach out to us when they need to, such as with this case.”

Rockhill was booked into Clackamas County Jail for second-degree bias crime. Additional charges of first-degree bias crime and third-degree criminal mischief are pending in Multnomah County.

