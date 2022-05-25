Visitors react to new Gorge parking permit requirements

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - If you plan on visiting The Gorge this summer, you’ll have to buy a permit. Beginning Tuesday, permits will be required to visit the Waterfall Corridor on the Historic Columbia River Highway.

Permits will be required between Bridal Veil and Ainsworth State Park and there will also be check-points through September 5, 9-6 pm everyday, and available two weeks before your desired date.

“It is a little bit confusing, they should make it a little bit more easier,” says Elannise Rodriguez.

“I think it was a pretty quick process just going online and filling out you just have to pick one time slot that you wanted to come but that was it,” says Camera, visitor.

People who spoke with Fox 12 off camera say, it’s not having to pay that’s the issue, it’s the hassle of having to create an account and get a permit adding extra time to their experience.

“We found out on the road that we had to get a permit so a little bit of a surprise. I’ve been here six months ago and didn’t have to buy a permit then,” says Jarian.

The Oregon Dept. of Transportation say the new permit will help reduce congestion, especially near Multnomah Falls. If you’re using public transportation, bike or shuttle, you won’t one need one. A limited number of same-day permits will be available in-person at The Gateway to the Gorge Visitor Center in Troutdale, Cascade Locks Historical Museum, Midland

Multnomah County Library and Cherry Park Multnomah County library. The online permits were easy for some-, but others found it complicated and are worried for family members.

“My grandparents won’t be able to visit the park by themselves Right? So that’s probably the thing I didn’t like I don’t like the idea to of going fully digital with all the stuff I would’ve like to see some cash stands,” says Jarian.

Permits are $2 at recreation.gov

