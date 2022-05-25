WARM AFTERNOON AHEAD! SHOWERS RETURN THURSDAY P.M.

Good morning! It’s a cloudy start to the day across most of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. We had some patchy drizzle overnight, and it’s possible a few spots could see that this morning. Otherwise, expect a dry day with gradually clearing skies. If the clouds clear early enough, today could turn out to be the warmest day so far this year. If the clouds are stubborn to clear, we’ll top out somewhere in the mid 70s. All we need to do is hit 77 degrees at PDX to achieve the warmest day of the year.

Thursday also looks like it’s going to turn pretty warm with highs reaching at least the low to mid 70s. Expect that to happen around lunchtime. Between the early to mid afternoon, showers will arrive to our western valleys, leaving us with wet & cooler conditions for the remainder of the day. Meanwhile, scattered thunderstorms will be popping up in parts of central & eastern Oregon. A few storms could turn severe, producing strong wind & up to quarter size hail. Looking ahead to Friday, a few light showers will be possible west of the Cascades. Temps should stay below 70 degrees across the metro area.

Saturday won’t be a good day to be outdoors. A low pressure system will take aim at the central/northern Oregon Coast, and should make landfall between the afternoon and evening. Expect widespread rain on Saturday, along with gusty wind. Wind should ramp up after lunchtime. We’ll transition back to on & off showers Sunday, with drier and warmer weather prevailing early next week.

Have a great Wednesday!

