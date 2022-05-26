Advertisement

The Multnomah County Fair returns to Portland

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 9:59 AM PDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Rose City will welcome the return of the Multnomah County Fair this Weekend at Oaks Park with music, food, entertainment and more.

Get ready to ride all the rides, check out great performances and have fun with family and friends.

FOX’s 12′s Ayo Elise went to Oaks Amusement Park to see what’s in store for the weekend. To learn more about the fair click here.

