Police: No suspects after shooting leaves one dead in Gresham

GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) – One person is dead after a Wednesday evening shooting in Gresham, according to officers.

The shooting happened in the Rockwood neighborhood near Southeast Yamhill Street and Southeast 190th Avenue shortly before 5:30 p.m., according to a Gresham P.D. spokesperson.

Officers arriving at the East Park Place Apartments found the still unidentified body of one person. Police told FOX 12 no other victims were involved.

Currently no one is in custody and there are no suspects, Gresham P.D. says.

One neighbor who lives in the area and asked to remain unidentified told FOX 12 the violence in the neighborhood is a daily occurrence.

“A lot of the stuff that happens nobody really says anything about it at all,” the man told FOX 12. “I have to have all of my kids sleep in the back room at nighttime because of stray bullets.”

The man added because of the continued violence, he’s now unable to let his kids go to the park, fearing for their safety.

“When you don’t make a lot of money this is where you gotta go, no matter what you’re doing in life, no matter if you stay in trouble or out of trouble,” the man continued. “These people ain’t ever been to jail or nothing, but they have to live here because they don’t make enough money, and this is what you got to deal with.”

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.