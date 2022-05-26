Portland Public School approves 2022-2023 budget

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Last month, Superintendent Guadalupe Guerrero proposed a budget of $1.87 billion for the 2022-23 school year. Tuesday night, Portland Public Schools approved the proposal for $1.89 billion.

Though enrollment is expected to decline, Guerrero says expenses continue to soar because of labor costs. A big concern in the budget this year, were layoffs. Earlier this year, the board was expecting to lose over 150 teachers, but it was announced no teachers will lose their jobs.

The community had an opportunity to express to where they would like to see the budget go to use. Things like lowering class size, mental health support and campus safety.

“Another theme of concern that we saw in feedback from the community was around supports for special education and what we were able to share and demonstrates just as a district overall. We experience a drop in enrollment, and it included decrease in enrollment in some of our special education students,” says Chief Academic Officer, Dr. Cheryl Proctor. “We found that there were increasing numbers of students that were coming back into or made eligible for special education services, so we were able to add back 18 FTE positions.”

With a decline in student enrollment of by 3,400 students in the fall, PPS is finding ways to get kids back in the classroom.

“Part of it is our continued need to sort of make people fully aware of all that PPS offers. Your child and young adult will be able to attend modernized school buildings in some cases, that the program is comprehensive, that the supports are available to our students, that there’s no shortage of engagement opportunities for our students,” says Guerrero.

The district will also have $9 million in carry-over dollars and plan to add 74 positions in special education, counseling, and mental health.

The board will adopt and finalize the budget next month.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.