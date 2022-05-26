QUICK WARM UP, TURNING WET THIS AFTERNOON

Good morning! It’s another mild start to the day across northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. Light showers are already arriving to the coast, but will take some time to spread inland. Clouds will be on the increase, and temperatures will rise into the 70s. Highs should reach the mid 70s before light rain starts to fall. Conditions will turn wet across our interior valleys between this afternoon and evening. Roads will be wet during the evening commute, but we’ll catch some dry time late this evening.

Friday looks like it’s going to be one of those classic gray days with on & off drizzle. Highs will struggle to climb out of the mid 60s. Wet weather really ramps up on Saturday as a fairly strong low pressure system moves in. Expect steady rain throughout the day, with gusty conditions during the afternoon and evening. Our western valleys could still see up to an inch of rain during that 24 hour period. We’ll transition back to on & off showers Sunday. Highs will only be in the low 60s this weekend. Memorial Day should be dry, but clouds will be stubborn to clear.

High pressure will gradually build in between early to midweek, bringing us our warmest weather of the year. Both the Euro & GFS (American) models are in good agreement that we’ll be in the upper 70s & low 80s between Tuesday & Wednesday afternoon.

Have a great Thursday!

