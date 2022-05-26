Showers Thursday afternoon and lots of weekend rain ahead

It’s a warmer day across the region with temperatures into the lower 70s this afternoon. We will likely top out around 74-75 in the next few hours, quite a bit warmer than yesterday! We remain dry through this evening.

Thursday will be a mainly cloudy, humid, and warm day. That’s a combination we don’t see very often. Other than a slight chance for a sprinkle at any time during the day, we should be dry through early afternoon. But starting around 3pm the chance for showers picks up. Expect it to be wet at times from late afternoon through the evening.

On Friday the clouds remain for a mainly gray day, but not much rain. A shower is possible but they will be widely scattered.

We have a soaker on the way for this weekend! A relatively strong (for May) area of low pressure moves into Oregon and brings widespread rain to the entire forecast area. It’ll be heaviest over and west of the Cascades as it typically is, possibly up to an inch of rain by Saturday evening! Scattered showers continue Sunday, although they will be mainly gone by Monday. In general, the weather gets better for Memorial Day itself, but a shower is still possible. Apparently this year’s holiday weekend is payback for last year’s sunny and summerlike weather!

Expect warmer & dry weather the middle of next week

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.