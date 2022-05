PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The need for food in our community is skyrocketing, which means local non-profits like the Sunshine Division are busier than ever.

If you’d like to help FOX12 and the Safeway Albertsons Nourishing Neighbors Program support the Sunshine Division, you can donate here.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.