Turning wetter for Memorial Day Weekend

You probably noticed that it LOOKS cooler than it is outside this afternoon. Temperatures have made it into the 70s even with the solid cloud cover. A few sprinkles have arrived this afternoon and that continues the next few hours. A few more substantial showers will pop up between now and sunset, so you may get briefly soaked at some point. Otherwise it remains quite mild tonight. Weather will be more active in the northeast quarter of the state as thunderstorms develop in spots between now and midnight.

Friday will be similar to today, but with a few more showers coming and going. It could rain at any time during the day, although the best chance appears to be in the late afternoon and evening. It’ll be the hit & miss stuff though. Temperatures cool a few degrees tomorrow, we’ll stay in the 60s.

A cool and very wet weather system moves across Oregon and southern Washington Saturday through the first part of Sunday. Saturday will be a soaker! Expect steady rain much of the day, and rain even falls in the desert parts of Oregon east of the Cascades. Showers continue on Sunday. There’s a good chance we pick up an inch of rain out of this system in the lowlands, and up to 3″ in the mountains around us!

Memorial Day itself will see the best weather with just a scattered shower or two…some of us will stay dry.

Warm and dry weather returns for at least 2 days the middle of next week

