Cloudy skies and more showers

Happy Friday everyone! A pretty good band of showers passed through in the early morning hours, giving us wet streets for starters. Plan on mostly cloudy skies today with just a few more light showers and a high of 66. Tomorrow will be the soaker and Sunday will have some pretty good showers and well, giving us over an inch of rain over the weekend with highs only reaching 60 degrees. Memorial Day looks to be dry with partly sunny skies and a high of 65. Tuesday and Wednesday we return to dry weather with decreasing clouds and highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s! Thursday, increasing clouds and a few showers are likely, high 75.

Andy

