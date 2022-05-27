Man dies in shooting in St. Johns neighborhood

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man died in a shooting in the St. Johns neighborhood on Friday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

PPB said just after 6 a.m. Friday, officers responded to a home in the 7100 block of North Columbia Boulevard. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot and killed.

Police said they have not made any arrests and do not have any suspect information.

Homicide detectives are investigating. If anyone has any information, they’re asked to contact detective Tony Harris at Tony.Harris@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0441 or detective Shaye Samora at Shaye.Samora@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0768.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.