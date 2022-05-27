Portland middle schoolers stage walk out to protest gun violence in schools

PORTALND, Ore. (KPTV) - In the wake of this week’s deadly school shooting in Texas, there is a push for new safety measures at schools across the nation, including in Oregon.

Although the mass shooting in Uvalde happened over 2000 miles away, Kellogg Middle School students are reacting. Students in eighth grade walked out of class at about 9:30 a.m. on Friday in protest of the lack of school safety.

The students held signs demanding the end to gun violence and chanted the names of the victims in the school shooting in Uvalde. One student’s sign read “Am I next?”

That’s the fear of Terrien Merrill after hearing what happened to 19 students in the elementary school in Texas. He said he;s concerned about the lack of safety protocols at Kellogg in the event of an active shooter.

“We don’t have very many lockdown drills happening, and I think that just makes you feel unsafe.” he said.

Merrill’s mother, Jennifer, came to the school for Friday’s protest in support of her son.

“You get emotional just thinking about, but I mean the schools is where he has to go, but this shouldn’t happen at a school. It shouldn’t happen at a grocery store. It shouldn’t happen anywhere,” she said.

Staff members were also in attendance to make sure the students were safe.

Meanwhile, parents conducted their own protest by holding their kids out of school on Friday. Randy Blazak, a professor who studies hate crimes and hate groups, and his wife Andi, started a Facebook event titled “A day without children: wear red to end gun violence.”

The event calls for parents to keep their children out of school to send a message to congress. His ask: for congress to vote on the Background Check Expansion Act.

“To protest their inaction and prevent another mass shooter from walking into another school, let’s keep our children home for one day.”

For kids who could not stay out of school on Friday, they were encouraged to wear red in solidarity.

