SE Portland shooting injures 2

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) The Portland Police Bureau said it’s investigating a shooting early Friday morning that sent two men to the hospital.

Gunfire was first reported on Southeast Sherman Street, not far from 130th Avenue, just before 3 a.m. One man suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital in an ambulance and the second man drove himself to the hospital.

Police have reported making any arrests but said they are not searching for anyone in connection with the shooting.

