Vancouver man faces kidnapping charges after reportedly holding ex-girlfriend captive

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - On Thursday, 23-year-old Austin Dalke-Harrison pleaded not guilty after being arrested and accused of beating his 19-year old ex-girlfriend, Jana. Holding her captive in his apartment in Vancouver for almost a week.

Jana told police, she was beaten, strangled and even held at gunpoint at Harrison’s apartment at the Columbia Waterfront Apartments beginning on Saturday, April 23. Five days later, Jana, covered in bruises, escaped and called for help. Court documents say Harrison kicked her, dragged her by her hair, and rubbed her face in dog urine.

“He started strangling me and trying to bend my neck over, snap it. And I was trying to I was just trying to get away and fight him off and fight him off and find him off,” says Jana.

Harrison was released on bail earlier this month after being arrested on four charges: assault, kidnapping, rape and harassment. His bail was originally set at $1 million but then lowered to $150,000, just enough for Harrison to be released with GPS monitoring.

“When I first found out I was really, really angry. It made me just fear for my life all over again and getting a lot of flashbacks too,” says Jana.

Jana says she felt angry, anxious and broken at the time of our interview and she hasn’t left her apartment, afraid he will find her.

On Thursday, Harrison didn’t appear in court in person. He pleaded not guilty to all charges from his car via zoom and was ordered from the court to stay away from Jana. She says she hopes Harrison is found guilty on all charges.

“I feel like he does need to sit down have some time to think about his actions and his mentality I want him to get psychiatric help treatment for the way he acted, and I want him to reap what he’s sewn,” says Jana.

Fox 12 reached out to the prosecutor’s office and are waiting to hear back. Harrisons’ next court date will be August 8.

