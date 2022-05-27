Wet Memorial Day weekend begins with soaking Saturday rain

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - We’re kicking off the holiday weekend with mostly cloudy skies Friday night and a light shower chance. Overnight temperatures will be in the upper 40s to low 50s.

A very wet weather system will be punching through the region Saturday, bringing everybody across the state steady rain. It’s still looking likely that we’ll see around an inch or more of rainfall in the metro area through Sunday. Some areas like the beaches, mountains and southern Willamette Valley will also see some very strong winds (40+ MPH gusts) tomorrow afternoon as the front pushes in. We will also cool down into the upper 50s and low 60s.

Sunday will feature a cloudy start, then scattered showers throughout the day. We may still have a couple scattered showers left over on Memorial Day, but that should be a drier and slightly warmer day for most of us.

Tuesday and Wednesday look like much warmer, sunnier days. We should be into the mid to upper 70s Wednesday, and pop into the 80s for our high temperatures on Wednesday. The end of next week still looks more dry than wet, and we should see more typical temperatures in the low to mid 70s.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.