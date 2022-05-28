Higher prices not slowing travel down over holiday weekend in the Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - People are taking advantage of the Memorial Day weekend despite high gas prices.

Travelers told FOX 12, though gas prices are high, they still want to enjoy the long weekend and get out of town for a couple days.

Some said they were visiting family and others were excited to have a vacation. FOX 12 spoke with a Upkar Singh, who just finished his 16-hour road trip from California. He said he found a way to save on costs.

“We planned it in advance, and it was seven of us,” Singh said. “We split the cost, so it wasn’t as impactful.”

The Portland International Airport had a busy Friday morning.

Alyssa Tuck, who was traveling with her family, said she came home to Portland for a brief visit and was on her way to Idaho Falls.

“It’s pretty packed, but everyone seems happy so that’s good,” Tuck said. “It’s pretty good so far. I got here early, and I actually forgot it was a holiday.”

Though Singh’s trip was planned in advance, he said high gas prices could impact any future plans.

“The prices, they are going crazy right now,” he said. “That’s why people are going towards Tesla and electric cars or finding other means like public transportation. If this continues, I feel like we’ll see less cars on the highway and freeways.”

