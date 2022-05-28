Jamie McLeod-Skinner beats seven-term incumbent Rep. Kurt Schrader in 5th District

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Jamie McLeod-Skinner won the democratic nomination for Oregon’s fifth congressional district, according to the Associated Press which called the race Friday morning.

She beat Representative Kurt Schrader who’s served seven terms in that seat.

This is the first time in more than 40 years that a sitting member of Congress was voted out in an Oregon primary election.

“I think it sets the tone and sets the pace for elections across our country that its gotta be about connecting with voters, respecting voters, talking about the issues,” McLeod-Skinner said. “When we’re at our best we focus not on the buzzwords, not on the politics, but on the challenges we’re facing and how we work together to overcome those challenges.”

The race took more than a week to call because of delays counting votes in Clackamas County.

Our FOX 12 political analyst John Horvick said this win shows democratic voters have become more progressive in that district.

“Particularly around issues that got Kurt Schrader into trouble around prescription medication, I think is really the big one. Democratic voters are much more open to things like Medicare for All, negotiation for prescription drugs in Medicare,” Horvick said.

McLeod-Skinner will be up against Republican nominee Lori Chavez-DeRemer in the general election.

“We want a vibrant economy we want a safe place to raise our families we want to make sure the kids can go to school in a safe environment and learn what we expect them to learn,” Chavez-DeRemer said.

The fifth district was recently re-drawn, now spanning southeast and into more central parts of the state.

“2022 could really be an inflection point in Oregon and this district is part of that story,” Horvick said.

Each of these two candidates is from a different part of that district.

“It’s a close district with registration. It’s probably a favorable environment for Republicans but we have two candidates who aren’t well known to the voters and it will provide a sharp contrast for them going forward,” Horvick said.

Needless to say, this will likely be a tight race come fall.

We have not heard from Representative Schrader at all since the AP called this race.

We reached out to his press people Friday and haven’t heard back yet.

