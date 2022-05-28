Man injured after being shot from car in Gresham

GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was taken to a hospital after being shot early Saturday morning in Gresham, according to the Gresham Police Department.

GPD said just after 2:40 a.m., officers responded to Southeast Main Street and Southeast 177th Avenue. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the leg. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police learned the shooting happened near Southeast Washington Street and Southeast 175th Avenue. A car pulled up next to the victim, he and someone in the car began to exchange words and the victim was shot. The victim called 911 from the location where officers responded.

Police have not said if they have made any arrests.

