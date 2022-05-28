Advertisement

Man injured after being shot from car in Gresham

Gresham Police
Gresham Police(KPTV File Image)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 10:21 AM PDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was taken to a hospital after being shot early Saturday morning in Gresham, according to the Gresham Police Department.

GPD said just after 2:40 a.m., officers responded to Southeast Main Street and Southeast 177th Avenue. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the leg. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police learned the shooting happened near Southeast Washington Street and Southeast 175th Avenue. A car pulled up next to the victim, he and someone in the car began to exchange words and the victim was shot. The victim called 911 from the location where officers responded.

Police have not said if they have made any arrests.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Related Content

KPTV File Image
Man dies in shooting in St. Johns neighborhood

Latest News

KPTV File Image
Man dies in shooting in St. Johns neighborhood
The homicide investigation on SE 99th Avenue in Portland.
SE Portland shooting leaves one man dead
Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office releases results on recent efforts to combat gun, traffic...
Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office releases results on recent efforts to combat gun, traffic violence
Oreo, the dog stolen out of her owner's car Friday morning in downtown Portland.
Dog stolen from car in downtown Portland