Man shot by officers during exchange of gunfire in NE Portland arrested

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau said a man who was shot by officers during an exchange of gunfire earlier this month has been arrested.

Police said on Friday, 36-year-old Matthew Leahey was released from the hospital and arrested. He was taken to the Multnomah County Jail on charges of attempted murder, attempted assault, unlawful use of a weapon and felon in possession of a firearm.

PPB said just after 9 p.m. on May 6, two officers with the Focused Intervention Team were on patrol when they made a traffic stop on a vehicle for multiple violations at Northeast 78th Avenue and Northeast Mason Street. During the stop, Leahey was shot.

After further investigation, PPB said there was an exchange of gunfire between the suspect and four officers. During the incident, it was initially thought that an officer was shot. After being assessed, it was determined he was not. Police said no officers were injured.

PPB said all four involved Focused Intervention Team officers are on paid, administrative leave during the investigation:

Officer Adi Ramic, a 12-year veteran of PPB

Officer Michelle Petty, a 5-year veteran

Officer Whitney Anderson, a 3-year veteran

Officer John Bartlett, a 5-year veteran

