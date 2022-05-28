Advertisement

One dead after three-car crash in Northwest Portland

KPTV File Image
KPTV File Image(KPTV File Image)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 6:40 PM PDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – One person has died after a three-car crash in Northwest Portland, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Officers responded at 4:15 p.m. to the 4200 block of Northwest Yeon Avenue where they discovered the crash. One driver, an adult female, was pinned inside the vehicle. Portland Fire and Rescue extracted the woman, but she later died at the hospital.

Officers said the occupants of the two other cars were not injured.

The Portland Police Major Crash Team is on scene to investigate the crash. During the investigation, Northwest Yeon Avenue is closed between Northwest Express Avenue and Northwest 44th Avenue

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

KPTV File Image
Man shot by officers during exchange of gunfire in NE Portland arrested
Antoine Steven Archer.
Victim identified in deadly Gresham shooting; 15-year-old suspect in custody
Rose Festival CityFair.
Rose Festival CityFair officially underway
Rose Festival CityFair officially underway