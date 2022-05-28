One dead after three-car crash in Northwest Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – One person has died after a three-car crash in Northwest Portland, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Officers responded at 4:15 p.m. to the 4200 block of Northwest Yeon Avenue where they discovered the crash. One driver, an adult female, was pinned inside the vehicle. Portland Fire and Rescue extracted the woman, but she later died at the hospital.

Officers said the occupants of the two other cars were not injured.

The Portland Police Major Crash Team is on scene to investigate the crash. During the investigation, Northwest Yeon Avenue is closed between Northwest Express Avenue and Northwest 44th Avenue

