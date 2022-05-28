Police arrest man for damaging headstones at Gresham cemetery

GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - The Gresham Police Department arrested a man for allegedly damaging eight headstones at a cemetery on Thursday.

Headstones damaged at a Gresham cemetery. (Gresham Police Department)

GPD said officers responded to St. Joseph Cemetery in the 2900 block of West Powell Boulevard. When they arrived, they found there were eight headstones damaged with a large metal digging bar. The worst damage was to the headstone of a four-year-old.

Officers arrested Christian Hayes, who is facing several misdemeanor charges including abusing a memorial and criminal mischief.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.