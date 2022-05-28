Advertisement

Police arrest man for damaging headstones at Gresham cemetery

Headstones damaged at a Gresham cemetery.
Headstones damaged at a Gresham cemetery.(Gresham Police Department)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 9:30 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - The Gresham Police Department arrested a man for allegedly damaging eight headstones at a cemetery on Thursday.

GPD said officers responded to St. Joseph Cemetery in the 2900 block of West Powell Boulevard. When they arrived, they found there were eight headstones damaged with a large metal digging bar. The worst damage was to the headstone of a four-year-old.

Officers arrested Christian Hayes, who is facing several misdemeanor charges including abusing a memorial and criminal mischief.

