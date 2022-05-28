Portland teen missing from foster care; believed to be in danger

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 14-year-old child in foster care is missing and believed to be in danger, according to the Oregon Department of Human Services.

Trenton Yellowtail, 14, was last seen May 26. Yellowtail is believed to be somewhere in Portland’s Lents neighborhood. ODHS says he may also be trying to travel to Washington or Montana.

Yellowtail is described as 5′9″, weighing 170 lbs. with dark brown hair and brown eyes. ODHS says he often wear a hoodie and when last seen had a swollen face due to injuries.

ODHS asks the public to contact 911 or local law enforcement if they believe they see him.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.