Rep. Kurt Schrader concedes in District 5 race against McLeod-Skinner

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Kurt Schrader, Oregon Representative for the 5th Congressional District, conceded Friday evening after Jamie McLeod-Skinner won the democratic nomination. Schrader has served seven terms in the seat.

The race was called Friday morning in favor of McLeod-Skinner who held a strong lead over Schrader.

In a statement released Friday evening, Schrader thanked his supporters.

“My team, voters, countless volunteers, President Biden, and my family have all been there for me and worked so hard on behalf of Oregon’s 5th Congressional District. Thank you for your passion and hard work,” Schrader wrote. “I congratulate my opponent on her tireless efforts and successful primary campaign. It has been my honor to serve as Representative for Oregon’s 5th congressional district for these past 14 years.”

McLeod-Skinner will face GOP nominee Lori Chavez-DeRemer in the November election.

