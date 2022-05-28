Victim identified in deadly Gresham shooting; 15-year-old suspect in custody

GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) – The victim in Wednesday’s deadly Gresham shooting has been identified by officers.

The Gresham Police Department said just before 5:30 P.M., officers responded to the East Park Place Apartments at 18837 SE Yamhill Street. When officers arrived, they found 23-year-old Antoine Steven Archer, of Vancouver, outside with a gunshot wound. Despite emergency aid, Archer was pronounced dead.

Gresham detectives and other members of the East Multnomah County Major Crimes Team responded to the scene and are leading the investigation.

Gresham P.D. said later the same evening, a 15-year-old male suspect was taken into custody without further incident and lodged at a juvenile detention facility for an accusation of murder in the second degree and unlawful use of a weapon.

Officers ask if you have information about this homicide and have not yet talked to police, to call the Gresham Police Tip Line at 503.618.2719 or toll-free at 1.888.989.3505.

