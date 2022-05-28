Wetter & Cooler Weather Arrives for Holiday Weekend

Good morning!

We’re officially into the holiday weekend, but this one certainly won’t be giving us a taste of summer. It’s going to be a wet weekend and much cooler. Highs today and tomorrow will only reach the low 60s. Expect rain to begin this morning as a low pressure system makes its way across Oregon. We will start with showers early this morning and the rest of the day will see mostly steadier rain. However, around dinner time it looks like we will also see some lighter showers for a few hours. Tomorrow, expect frequent showers on and off as well as sunshine. Temperatures may be a couple degrees warmer than today, but still very cool.

Memorial Day is looking drier! It may not be totally dry, but it will be much drier than the weekend. There will be a chance to see a few light showers through the day. Temperatures will also be a little warmer than this weekend. From there we get much drier conditions for several days and warmer temperatures!

It looks like we will be seeing our first 80° day of the year on Wednesday for the first day of June. The rest of the workweek will be into the 70s. Once we reach Thursday and Friday, both days see a chance for some showers. Some models want to bring a wet system through those days, while others keep it dry. We’ll be keeping our eye on this!

