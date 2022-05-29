2-alarm fire damages house in Polk Co.

POLK COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A home was damaged, and a resident safely escaped, in a fire early Sunday morning in Polk County.

The Southwest Polk Fire District said just before 4:30 a.m. Sunday, firefighters responded to the home on Oakdale Road. Before arrival, crews called for a second alarm to bring in resources from surrounding agencies. When they arrived, they found the house half-engulfed in flames. It is located on a slope with a daylight basement.

Crews got a handle on the fire with assistance from other fire agencies.

The fire district said the only resident of the home was able to escape safely. They said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

