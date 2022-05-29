Advertisement

2-alarm fire damages house in Polk Co.

Crews respond to a house fire in Polk County early on Sunday.
Crews respond to a house fire in Polk County early on Sunday.(SW Polk Fire District)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 1:14 PM PDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POLK COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A home was damaged, and a resident safely escaped, in a fire early Sunday morning in Polk County.

The Southwest Polk Fire District said just before 4:30 a.m. Sunday, firefighters responded to the home on Oakdale Road. Before arrival, crews called for a second alarm to bring in resources from surrounding agencies. When they arrived, they found the house half-engulfed in flames. It is located on a slope with a daylight basement.

Crews got a handle on the fire with assistance from other fire agencies.

The fire district said the only resident of the home was able to escape safely. They said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Police responded to 10 shootings in 24 hours in Portland.
10 people shot in 10 shootings in 24 hours in Portland
Busy Memorial Day weekend in Portland with traditional events back on
Busy Memorial Day weekend in Portland with traditional events back on
KPTV file image
Portland man dies in crash on Hwy 26 in Clatsop Co.
Gresham Police
Man injured after being shot from car in Gresham