Busy Memorial Day weekend in Portland with traditional events back on

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Memorial Day weekend is in full effect across northwest Oregon.

The 2022 Rose Festival kicks off this weekend and the Multnomah County Fair returns after two years. Rain or shine, the show must go on.

“It feels really good to be out doing stuff,” Chris Mathis said. “It’s almost like a little more normalcy has arrived.”

People brought their families to get some fresh air and told FOX 12, the rain didn’t discourage them from attending.

The Rose Festival commenced for its 116th year, bringing family and friends back together.

“We were just out there walking, looking for food and had to come back where we were covered because of our feet,” Paula Empting said.

Though it wasn’t as busy during the day, festival goers were confident more would show up later.

“It’ll be what it’ll be,” Timmer Blakely said. “I think they’re coming. I think everyone loves the Rose Festival. It’s part of our city tradition and the area is beautiful. We know rain. We live here, we have webbed feet.”

