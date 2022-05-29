Cool, showery weather continues Sunday

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It was definitely a wet, breezy day out there-- but it didn’t end up being as much of a soaker as we were anticipating. PDX officially recorded around a quarter inch of rain. Most of the morning was fairly dry, the rain came through in the afternoon and it’ll pick up again later tonight. The eastern part of the state got quite a bit of precipitation, with more than a half inch of rainfall recorded in Baker City.

Our high temperatures today in the Portland metro area were much cooler than average, with Portland topping out at 61 degrees.

Most of the western valleys should start the day cloudy tomorrow, but light showers are around and they’ll pick up in frequency around the middle part of the day. We’ll see some sun breaks mixed in there, too. Temperatures will remain cool in the low 60s.

A few more light showers are possible the first half of the day Monday, but then we should be drying out. Tuesday and Wednesday look like nice, sunnier days with temperatures climbing back up to above average. We may be in the low 80s on Wednesday.

The rest of the week will feature a little more cloud cover and more seasonal temperatures in the 70s. A shower is possible on any of the days Thursday through Saturday.

