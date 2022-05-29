HIT OR MISS SHOWERS, WARMING UP BY TUESDAY

Good morning! It was a wet night for much of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington, and a snowy one in the higher elevations. Rain is gradually shifting east of the I-5 corridor, bringing drier weather to the coast & our western valleys. Expect lots of dry time this morning, followed by a few passing showers this afternoon and evening. A shower will be possible anytime between the late morning and tonight. Luckily, it won’t be nearly as wet as Saturday. Highs will top out around 60 degrees across the metro area. It looks like a few showers will carry into Memorial Day as well, with temperatures climbing into the low to mid 60s.

Weak high pressure will gradually build in between Tuesday and Wednesday. After some morning clouds, we should see a lot of sunshine Tuesday afternoon. Highs will rebound into the upper 70s. Wednesday still looks like the warmest day of the week, and should be our first day of the year in the 80s at PDX. Clouds will build in toward the end of the day with highs ranging between 81-85 degrees.

Showers will return on Thursday, along with a cooling trend. Based off of what I’m seeing this A.M., our air could be unstable enough to support a few thunderstorms Thursday afternoon. Highs will trend back into the 70s both Thursday and Friday. Most signs are pointing to another wet Saturday. Stay tuned for updates on the forecast.

Have a great Sunday!

