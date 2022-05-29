Portland man dies in crash on Hwy 26 in Clatsop Co.

CLATSOP COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A Portland man died in a two-car crash on Highway 26 in Clatsop County on Saturday morning, according to Oregon State Police.

OSP said just before noon on Saturday, troopers responded to Highway 26 near milepost 10. They said they learned a car going westbound lost control, crossed into the eastbound lane and hit a van.

The driver of the westbound car died. He has been identified as 49-year-old Fredrick Scheffler II of Portland.

The driver of the van was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

OSP said the highway was partially closed for three and a half hours following the crash.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.