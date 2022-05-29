Advertisement

Taylor scores pivotal goal, Inter Miami defeats Timbers 2-1

Portland Timbers defender Larrys Mabiala, left, passes the ball as Inter Miami forward Ariel...
Portland Timbers defender Larrys Mabiala, left, passes the ball as Inter Miami forward Ariel Lassiter defends during the second half of an MLS soccer match, Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Inter Miami won 2-1. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)(Lynne Sladky | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 9:31 AM PDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Robert Thomas Taylor’s goal helped lead Inter Miami to a 2-1 victory over the Portland Timbers on Saturday.

Taylor’s game-winning goal came in the 59th minute to put Miami (5-6-3) up 2-0.

Miami also got one goal from Leonardo Campana.

Bill Tuiloma scored the only goal for the Timbers (3-6-6).

The Timbers outshot Miami 13-12. Both teams had six shots on goal.

Drake Callender saved five of the six shots he faced for Miami. Aljaz Ivacic saved four of the six shots he faced for the Timbers.

