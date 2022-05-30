Community leaders react to violent weekend in Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - This weekend, Portland Police say officers responded to 10 shootings in a 24-hour span. Through their investigations, authorities say 10 people were struck by gunfire, one fatally. At least two others were struck by stray bullets, including a 62-year-old woman asleep in her bed.

“Very shocking, very hurtful,” said Pastor Corey Pritchett after he heard the news. “It has instilled an urgency to take some further steps to see what we can do.”

Pritchett is one of the organizers behind Better Portland. The group held a Stop the Violence rally last month following the news Portland Police responded to 4 shootings in a 2 hour period. Pritchett says they are already organizing other rallies set in June and August.

Pritchett says to address the gun violence, they are looking to launch a Citizens Gun Violence Task Force next month.

“We know law enforcement has a task force, but we are thinking as citizens what can we do,” Pritchett said. “One of the complaints I hear from the community when I comes to frustration with city hall is that there is no central, unified effort to address the problem. We have different organizations trying to do things and what we really need is a task force of our own to help unify our efforts because we know this gun violence is not going to be solved one way or through one organization. It’s going to take a combination and all of us working together.”

A de-escalation hot line is also in the works, according to Pritchett.

“Conflict doesn’t happen in isolation or happens out of the blue. Something leads up to it.” Said Pritchett. “We will have social workers, we have people of faith, people in the community that can step in and help de-escalate. We aren’t police officers, we are not going to be law enforcement, but we’ll be peer-to-peer. We can help out and I think it’s very important to help prevent, bring prevention.”

Pritchett says now is the time to act and is calling on other community members to take part in curbing the gun violence in Portland.

“We are not just talking about what we want to do, we are taking action,” said Pritchett. “We are in the process of taking concrete steps. We have been in talks with the mayor’s office and the Portland Office of Violence Prevention. There is a lot of frustration in our community and we encourage everyone to get involved to help. We urge other citizens to take action, get involved, and make a difference.”

Sam Sachs founded The No Hate Zone, a non-profit focused on ending hate and racism through education, community engagement, and advocacy. He says the gun violence in Portland disproportionately effects minorities in the community.

“The statistics show that 68.5% of the homicides in 2020 and 62% of the homicides in 2021 by gun were people of color,” said Sachs. “51% in 2020 and 54% in 2021 were Black men, Black people in the city of Portland. So we came together to demand a state of emergency from the city around the gun violence, $10 million investment in the community, and a plan to address gun violence that specifically and intentionally impacts communities of color.”

Sachs says he and others with The No Hate Zone have gone to Mayor Ted Wheeler’s office and other community groups and organizations with possible solutions to curb the gun violence.

“We have expressed ideas and brought proposals forward to the mayor’s office, things and activities that we feel can curb the gun violence in the city of Portland and we’d like to see investments in over the short-term and long-term,” said Sachs. “The mayor’s office has been very receptive to that. One of those ideas is reinvigorating or restarting Connected, which was a community group of men that walked Holladay Park. It started about 11 years ago when Shiloh Hampton was killed. John Canda is heading that up. We want to restart that because it was an effective model that kind of helped tame down the violence that was happening in Holladay Park. We want investments for the summer to keep young people busy and safe doing sports, arts, any of those things to hopefully turn them away from using violence to resolve conflict.”

Sachs says it will take more than city leaders to address the gun violence and is calling on the community to help.

“I can say over the last two and a half years I’ve been very critical over the lack of leadership and action by our city, but my focus now is more solution based,” Sachs said. “You can only yell and scream so much. We have to find solutions. None of us are safe. I believe a 62-year-old woman was hit while she was in bed. That could be me, that could be you, that could be anybody. So we have to find solutions to end the gun violence in the city of Portland. We can’t just rely on city leaders. I am very hopeful now that the mayor’s office is having these conversations that they are committed to this. I am also calling on community members like Intel, Nike, Adidas, and Fred Meyer to over this summertime that we need to make sure kids are busy at parks, football camps, basketball camps, going to the mountain. How can we as a community support that and keep them busy, give them a sense of pride and support. I am calling on the community to support those kinds of efforts.”

