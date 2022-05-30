A FEW LEFTOVER SHOWERS, WARMING UP TOMORROW

Good morning! It’s a cloudy, drippy start to the day across much of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. Low clouds and areas of drizzle will be around during the morning commute, so be prepare for damp/wet surfaces. A few light showers will also be possible between the late morning and the mid afternoon. Expect to see a mix of clouds and sun, with dry weather prevailing by this evening. High temperatures will range between the low to mid 60s.

A ridge of high pressure will slowly build over the West Coast around midweek. Patchy morning clouds will give way to a lot of sunshine on Tuesday. Highs will quickly rebound into the upper 70s. Wednesday still looks like our warmest day (both this week and of the year). The forecast for Wednesday isn’t totally straightforward though. We will have a lot of mid to upper level clouds streaming overhead, bringing filtered sunshine instead of blue skies. If it were to be completely sunny, highs would probably hit the mid 80s. However, persistent clouds streaming through will probably hold our highs to about 80 degrees from Portland to Salem.

High pressure will move east of the region between mid to late week, bringing a gradual cooling trend and increasing shower chances. By this weekend, highs will dip back into the 60s.

Have a great Monday!

