Advertisement

Grants Pass bank robbery suspect in custody, police say

Bank robbery suspect believed to be Donald L. Denney.
Bank robbery suspect believed to be Donald L. Denney.(Grants Pass Police Department)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 2:28 PM PDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRANTS PASS Ore. (KPTV) – A suspect is in custody after a bank robbery in Grants Pass, according to the Grants Pass Police Department.

Police say Donald L. Denney, 41, of Rogue River, went into the First Interstate Bank on Union Avenue just after 1:15 p.m. on May 23. Denney then robbed the bank.

Detectives followed tips and leads received after the initial public notice and were able to identify Denney as the suspect. The Grants Pass P.D. says the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office was in the process of trying to pin down Denney when he called and surrendered. Denney was arrested and turned over to the Grants Pass P.D. before being lodged into the Josephine County Jail.

Denney was charged with third-degree robbery and first-degree theft.

The Grants Pass P.D. thanked the public for the help with identifying Denney and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

TEDx Portland apologizes for Betsy Johnson appearance
TEDx Portland apologizes for Betsy Johnson appearance at event
TEDx Portland apologizes for Betsy Johnson appearance
TEDx Portland apologizes for Betsy Johnson appearance
Memorial day ceremonies return for the first time since the start of the pandemic
Memorial day ceremonies return for the first time since the start of the pandemic
Monday afternoon FOX 12 weather forecast (5/30)
Monday afternoon FOX 12 weather forecast (5/30)