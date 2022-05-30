Grants Pass bank robbery suspect in custody, police say

GRANTS PASS Ore. (KPTV) – A suspect is in custody after a bank robbery in Grants Pass, according to the Grants Pass Police Department.

Police say Donald L. Denney, 41, of Rogue River, went into the First Interstate Bank on Union Avenue just after 1:15 p.m. on May 23. Denney then robbed the bank.

Detectives followed tips and leads received after the initial public notice and were able to identify Denney as the suspect. The Grants Pass P.D. says the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office was in the process of trying to pin down Denney when he called and surrendered. Denney was arrested and turned over to the Grants Pass P.D. before being lodged into the Josephine County Jail.

Denney was charged with third-degree robbery and first-degree theft.

The Grants Pass P.D. thanked the public for the help with identifying Denney and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

