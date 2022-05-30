Memorial day ceremonies return for the first time since the start of the pandemic

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Willamette National Cemetery in Southeast Portland is one of the many placed in Oregon and Southwest Washington that will hold a commemoration ceremony for Memorial Day, Monday. This will be the first ceremony since the start of the Pandemic in 2020.

The ceremony at the Willamette National Cemetery will take place 10 a.m. The Department of veteran affairs asks for those who attend the ceremony to wear masks.

There are several other ways you can pay your respects for Memorial Day.

In Salem, the Oregon Department of Veterans Affairs will host a statewide memorial day ceremony at 11 a.m. to honor the more than 6000 Oregonians who gave their lived in service of the country.

In Beaverton, there will be a ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park at 11 a.m.

In Gresham, there are two events. The first starts at 9 a.m. at the Forest Lawn Cemetery, and the second starts at 11 a.m. at the Gresham Heroes Memorial.

In Vancouver, a ceremony and picnic will happen at Fort Vancouver National Historic Site at 11 a.m.

