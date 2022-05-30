Much warmer and dry the next 3 days

I hope you’ve been enjoying your holiday! This has been the coolest Memorial Day Weekend in 11 years and wettest in 10 years. The good news is that the showers are dying down quickly this afternoon and we’re seeing lots of sunshine. In fact late this afternoon there are almost no showers left in the Portland/Vancouver metro area. Most likely your evening will be dry and comfortable. We stay dry overnight under partly cloudy skies too.

Get ready for some warm and summerlike weather! Temperatures jump 10-15 degrees tomorrow, ending up in the mid-upper 70s which is above normal for the last day of May. The warm weather continues through at least Thursday and we have 3 consecutive dry days ahead. We may hit 80 one of these three days. It’s most likely to happen on Thursday, but all 3 days will be close.

A cooler and wetter pattern settles in for at least a few days starting Friday afternoon. We won’t know exact timing of weekend showers/rain until we get much closer. Enjoy the warmer weather!

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.