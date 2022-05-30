Advertisement

Person shot while driving on I-5 in Portland, police say

May. 30, 2022
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A person was injured in a shooting on Interstate 5 in Portland early Monday morning, according to police.

The Portland Police Bureau told FOX 12 the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. when officers responded to reports of someone with a gunshot wound in a vehicle near Southwest 2nd Avenue.

According to officers, the person was driving on I-5 when they were grazed by a bullet. They pulled off the interstate and were treated at the scene. PPB says there were to other people in the car who were uninjured.

An investigation is currently underway to determine exactly where on the interstate the shooting occurred.

No arrests have been made.

