Sheriff’s office ask for public’s help in drive-by shooting investigation

WHITE CITY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a drive-by shooting in White City that happened Sunday night.

Just after 8:20 p.m., someone opened fire with an AR style semi-auto shotgun on a parked car with no one inside on Avenue East neat Atlantic Avenue. The car was hit 4 times in areas that were clearly intended to damage the car according to JCSO.

The suspects car is believed to be a Kia Forte 2010 to 2013 model with no plates on the front or back.

JCSO have not yet identified the suspect and is asking for the public’s help. Anyone with information about the suspect or the car is asked to call the JCSO tip line at (541) 774-8333 and reference case number 22-2994.

