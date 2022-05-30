TEDx Portland apologizes for Betsy Johnson appearance at event

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - TEDx Portland apologized after organizers invited Oregon Gubernatorial Candidate Betsy Johnson as a surprise interview guest.

TEDx Took place at the Moda Center Saturday. Johnson, a former Democrat is running as an Independent against Democrat Tina Kotek and Republican Christine Drazan.

The TED Foundation is a tax-exempt, non-profit organization, which means that if it invites one candidate to speak, it must offer a platform to other candidates seeking the same office. TEDx Portland is an independently organized TED event.

After some backlash for inviting Johnson, TEDx Portland posted an apology on twitter

1/4 Having a potential political candidate for public office on our stage this morning was not the right decision. We apologize for the error in judgment and the distraction this moment created in what was otherwise an engaging and celebratory day for ten years of TEDxPortland. — TEDxPortland (@TEDxPortland) May 29, 2022

FOX 12 reached out to Johnson for a comment. Her office responded with a statement thanking the people who attended Saturday’s event.

“While the vast majority of people were supportive, a few folks tried to shut down productive dialogue. That is unfortunate, but I remain undaunted,” said the statement. “To keep this country from coming apart at the seams, we must seek to understand those we disagree with. Forcing your views on other destroys trust and any sense of community.”

Technically, Johnson is not yet an official candidate. her campaign will have to collect about 25 thousand signatures to get her name on the November ballot.

