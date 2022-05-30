Warming & drying trend begins Memorial Day afternoon

It’s been a cool and wet Memorial Day Weekend. We picked up another third of an inch in the city today. Most areas along the I-5 corridor from Longview to Salem have seen ½” to 1″ rain so far this weekend. At least today we’ve seen sunbreaks at times and showers generally haven’t been as intense. Temperatures are way below normal for this time of year, remaining in the 50s for most of the day. This weekend has felt more like April than late May.

The good news? We’ve got a warming and drying trend the next 3 days, and all of Tuesday and Wednesday should be dry and summerlike. Temperatures reach into the 70s or even 80 degrees for a few days. But expect showers to return once again later in the week. At this point we don’t know exactly how we it’ll be next weekend and of course we know sunset Saturday evening kicks off the Starlight Parade. We’ll be watching that forecast closely!

For tonight and Memorial Day we’ll just see a few light showers at times and most likely we totally dry out Monday evening. If you have a get-together or BBQ planned for after 4pm, there’s a very good chance it’ll stay dry in the lower elevations west of the Cascades. Showers WILL continue east of the Cascades, and NE Oregon will be the wettest part of the region tomorrow.

The Oregon coastline should be mainly dry after noon tomorrow with abundant sunshine.

There’s no sign of a significant warm/dry spell during the first week of June.

