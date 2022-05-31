California man dies after falling off cliff at Natural Bridges viewpoint

CURRY COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A man died after falling off a cliff at the Natural Bridges viewpoint near Gold Beach Sunday, according to the Curry County Sheriff’s Office.

Nam Ing, 56, of Penngrove, California, was hiking with friends when he slipped from the trail and fell about 300 feet to the rocks on the shoreline below the cliff, according to witnesses. Ing was found dead at the scene.

With a rope system, the CCSO was able to raise Ing and the rescuer who declared him dead, back to the top of the cliff.

The CCSO would like to remind everyone that even though the are of Natural Bridges is very beautiful, it is also very dangerous.

