CCSO: Skyview student in custody after bringing loaded gun to class

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – A Vancouver teen is in custody after bringing a gun to school, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

Skyview High School administration told deputies the handgun was during school hours in the jacket pocket of the unnamed teen. When questioned, the teen told school officials he brought the gun for “self-defense.”

Deputies with CCSO said the handgun had rounds in the magazine and an empty chamber.

The juvenile was arrested on unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a dangerous weapon while on school grounds and referred to a Designated Criss Responder while at the Juvenile Detention Center.

